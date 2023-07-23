On Sunday, Will Benson (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

José Ruiz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .286 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

In 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%) Benson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this season (11 of 51), with more than one RBI five times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .227 AVG .354 .341 OBP .447 .467 SLG .585 8 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 6 32/13 K/BB 12/11 6 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings