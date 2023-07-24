Joey Votto -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .186 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Votto has had a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has an RBI in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 8 .127 AVG .290 .294 OBP .353 .364 SLG .742 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings