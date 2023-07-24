Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Votto -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .186 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Votto has had a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), including multiple hits five times (19.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has an RBI in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|8
|.127
|AVG
|.290
|.294
|OBP
|.353
|.364
|SLG
|.742
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.64, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
