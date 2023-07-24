Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) and the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 34, or 48.6%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 29-33 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (497 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule