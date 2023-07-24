Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) will square off with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) at American Family Field on Monday, July 24. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.64 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.77 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 27-19 record (winning 58.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time.

The Reds have come away with 34 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

