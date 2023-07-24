The Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) host the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) in NL Central action, at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.64 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.77 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 5.77 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing batters.

Ashcraft is trying to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Ashcraft will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.375) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (104) in all of MLB. They have a collective .231 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 760 total hits and 24th in MLB play scoring 414 runs.

Ashcraft has thrown 10 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 14 hits while striking out four against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.64, a 2.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.207.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Rea has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Colin Rea vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 497 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They have 867 hits, 11th in baseball, with 113 home runs (16th in the league).

The Reds have gone 13-for-42 with a double, two triples, three home runs and eight RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

