Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 99 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 97), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has driven home a run in 37 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.264
|.382
|OBP
|.343
|.461
|SLG
|.461
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|26
|37/24
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
