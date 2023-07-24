Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (57 of 92), with multiple hits 21 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- In 40.2% of his games this season (37 of 92), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.245
|AVG
|.256
|.326
|OBP
|.342
|.365
|SLG
|.366
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (5-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.64 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
