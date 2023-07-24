Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Will Benson (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .286 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Benson has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.227
|AVG
|.354
|.341
|OBP
|.447
|.467
|SLG
|.585
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|32/13
|K/BB
|12/11
|6
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (5-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 4.64 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
