On Monday, Will Benson (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .286 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Benson has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits nine times (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .227 AVG .354 .341 OBP .447 .467 SLG .585 8 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 6 32/13 K/BB 12/11 6 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings