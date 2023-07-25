On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .268.

Fraley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (22.0%).

He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has driven home a run in 37 games this season (45.1%), including more than one RBI in 18.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year (32.9%), including seven multi-run games (8.5%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .265 AVG .273 .323 OBP .396 .503 SLG .445 18 XBH 9 9 HR 5 31 RBI 28 31/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings