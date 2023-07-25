On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is batting .251 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

In 68.0% of his games this season (68 of 100), India has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (12.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

India has driven in a run in 32 games this season (32.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .284 AVG .219 .375 OBP .300 .453 SLG .370 20 XBH 13 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 41/22 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings