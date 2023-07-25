Luke Maile -- hitting .261 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .245 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • In 18 of 40 games this year (45.0%) Maile has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
  • In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 17.5% of his games this year, Maile has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 17
.219 AVG .289
.265 OBP .341
.328 SLG .605
3 XBH 8
2 HR 2
6 RBI 7
21/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Burnes (9-5) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
