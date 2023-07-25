Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- hitting .261 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .245 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 18 of 40 games this year (45.0%) Maile has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.5% of his games this year, Maile has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.219
|AVG
|.289
|.265
|OBP
|.341
|.328
|SLG
|.605
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|21/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (9-5) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.