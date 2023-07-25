The New York Yankees (53-47) will look for Gleyber Torres to continue a 13-game hitting streak versus the New York Mets (46-53), on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (4-5) for the Mets and Domingo German (5-6) for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (4-5, 3.47 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-6, 4.52 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (4-5) will take the mound for the Mets, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw eight innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.47 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 19th in MLB with 440 runs scored this season. They have a .230 batting average this campaign with 141 home runs (fifth in the league).

The Yankees have gone 3-for-20 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (5-6) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to his opponents.

German has registered six quality starts this year.

German will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

