Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (53-47) against the New York Mets (46-53) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 25.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mets' last 10 games.

This season, the Mets have won 33 out of the 61 games, or 54.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have a record of 33-28, a 54.1% win rate, when they're favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mets.

The Mets rank 20th in the league with 438 total runs scored this season.

The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The Yankees score the 19th-most runs in baseball (440 total, 4.4 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.88 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 19 White Sox W 5-1 Justin Verlander vs Touki Toussaint July 20 White Sox L 6-2 José Quintana vs Michael Kopech July 22 @ Red Sox W 5-4 Kodai Senga vs Kutter Crawford July 22 @ Red Sox L 8-6 Max Scherzer vs James Paxton July 23 @ Red Sox L 6-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Brennan Bernardino July 25 @ Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Domingo Germán July 26 @ Yankees - José Quintana vs Carlos Rodón July 27 Nationals - Kodai Senga vs Josiah Gray July 28 Nationals - Max Scherzer vs MacKenzie Gore July 29 Nationals - Carlos Carrasco vs Patrick Corbin July 30 Nationals - Justin Verlander vs Trevor Williams

Yankees Schedule