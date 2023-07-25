Christian Yelich is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds play at American Family Field on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.338/.411 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 21st start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.063 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 25th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2 at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 55 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.375/.474 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 32 walks and 38 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .270/.347/.437 slash line so far this season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

