Corbin Burnes will attempt to collect his 10th win of the season when his Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) host the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Burnes (9-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (5-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will send Abbott (5-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

The 24-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .170 to opposing batters.

Abbott is looking to register his third straight quality start in this game.

Abbott will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 767 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .375 (28th in the league) with 105 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Abbott has thrown 16 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 15.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (9-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 20 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 499 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 873 hits, 11th in baseball, with 114 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Reds three times this season, allowing them to go 7-for-60 with two home runs and five RBI in 18 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.