Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .287 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 21.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.227
|AVG
|.353
|.341
|OBP
|.443
|.467
|SLG
|.574
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|32/13
|K/BB
|13/11
|6
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
