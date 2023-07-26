Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .181 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

In 39.3% of his games this season (11 of 28), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate).

Votto has an RBI in 11 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In nine games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .127 AVG .256 .294 OBP .310 .364 SLG .615 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings