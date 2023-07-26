How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
A couple of hot hitters, Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer, will try to keep it going when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in the majors with a .413 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 503.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.426 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-5) for his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In 10 starts, Lively has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Tommy Henry
|7/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|José Ruiz
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|7/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
