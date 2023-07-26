On Wednesday, July 26, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (56-47) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 28, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 12-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 35 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280) Joey Votto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Will Benson 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +180 - 2nd

