Sportsbooks have listed player props for Christian Yelich and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (97 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .251/.337/.409 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (6-8) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 49th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 5.1 4 3 3 10 3 at Pirates Jun. 30 5.1 3 3 3 8 2 at Guardians Jun. 24 5.0 4 3 3 5 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.377/.484 so far this season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has recorded 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .273/.351/.438 so far this year.

Contreras brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

