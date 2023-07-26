Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .288.

Benson has recorded a hit in 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.0%).

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (22.6%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .227 AVG .352 .341 OBP .446 .467 SLG .606 8 XBH 10 5 HR 2 11 RBI 8 32/13 K/BB 14/12 6 SB 4

