At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last year, the Bengals were 6-1. On the road, they were 6-3.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.