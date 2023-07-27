One game after dropping 30 points in a 79-78 victory over the Fever, Nneka Ogwumike leads the Los Angeles Sparks (8-15) at home against the Indiana Fever (6-17) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. It will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Indiana has an ATS record of 9-3.

Sparks games have hit the over 11 out of 23 times this season.

The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 22 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.