The Los Angeles Sparks (8-15) host the Indiana Fever (6-17) one game after Nneka Ogwumike racked up 30 points in the Sparks' 79-78 victory over the Fever. This contest airs on NBA TV at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sparks

Indiana puts up an average of 82.0 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 82.3 Los Angeles allows.

Indiana is shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 46.4% Los Angeles' opponents have shot this season.

The Fever are 2-6 when they shoot higher than 46.4% from the field.

Indiana's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.5%) is just 0.4 percentage points higher than opponents of Los Angeles are averaging (32.1%).

The Fever have a 4-6 record when the team makes more than 32.1% of their three-point attempts.

Los Angeles and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Los Angeles averaging 3.0 fewer rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance