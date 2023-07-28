Dominic Thiem 2023 Generali Open Odds
The field is getting smaller at the Generali Open, with Dominic Thiem set for a quarterfinal versus Arthur Rinderknech. Thiem currently has the fifth-best odds at +600 to win this tournament at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.
Thiem at the 2023 Generali Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5
- Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel
- Location: Kitzbühel, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Thiem's Next Match
Thiem will meet Rinderknech in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 at 9:00 AM ET, after getting past Zhizhen Zhang in the last round 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Thiem has current moneyline odds of -150 to win his next contest versus Rinderknech. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Dominic Thiem Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +2800
- Generali Open odds to win: +600
Thiem Stats
- In the Round of 16, Thiem won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Zhang on Wednesday.
- Through 23 tournaments over the past year, Thiem has yet to win a title, and his record is 20-23.
- In 10 tournaments on clay over the past year, Thiem has gone 9-10.
- Thiem, over the past year, has played 43 matches across all court types, and 24.7 games per match.
- On clay, Thiem has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.8 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Thiem has been victorious in 20.4% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Thiem has claimed 78.6% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.
