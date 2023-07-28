A match in the Citi Open quarterfinals is next up for Elina Svitolina, and she will face Jessica Pegula. Svitolina has the third-best odds to win (+550) at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Svitolina's Next Match

On Friday, August 4 at 12:00 PM ET, Svitolina will meet Pegula in the quarterfinals, after getting past Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-2 in the previous round.

Want to bet on Svitolina? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Svitolina Stats

Svitolina beat No. 11-ranked Kasatkina 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday to make the .

In eight tournaments over the past year, Svitolina has gone 16-6 and has won one title.

Svitolina is 2-0 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 22 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Svitolina has averaged 21.3 games.

In her two matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Svitolina has averaged 19.5 games.

Over the past 12 months, Svitolina has been victorious in 43.0% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.

Svitolina has won 70.0% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 57.9% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.