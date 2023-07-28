Grigor Dimitrov will meet Ugo Humbert next in the Citi Open quarterfinals. Dimitrov has the third-best odds to win (+550) at Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park.

Dimitrov at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Dimitrov's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 (at 12:00 PM ET), Dimitrov will play Humbert, after getting past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3 in the last round.

Dimitrov Stats

Dimitrov defeated No. 55-ranked Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the .

Dimitrov is 33-22 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

Dimitrov is 16-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Dimitrov, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court types, and 23.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Dimitrov has played 30 matches over the past year, and 23.5 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has won 81.8% of his service games, and he has won 25.5% of his return games.

On hard courts, Dimitrov, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 82.3% of his service games and 22.1% of his return games.

