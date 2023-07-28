The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .196.

Votto has had a hit in 12 of 29 games this year (41.4%), including multiple hits six times (20.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In nine games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 11 .127 AVG .286 .294 OBP .333 .364 SLG .619 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings