Jonathan India -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

India has picked up a hit in 70 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this year, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .284 AVG .220 .375 OBP .298 .453 SLG .370 20 XBH 14 6 HR 8 27 RBI 25 41/22 K/BB 50/17 7 SB 4

