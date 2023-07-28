Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
- India has picked up a hit in 70 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.375
|OBP
|.298
|.453
|SLG
|.370
|20
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|25
|41/22
|K/BB
|50/17
|7
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.28, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.