Saturday's game features the Miami Marlins (56-48) and the Detroit Tigers (46-58) squaring off at LoanDepot park (on July 29) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Marlins.

The probable pitchers are Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the Marlins and Beau Brieske for the Tigers.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 47 times and won 31, or 66%, of those games.

Miami has entered 25 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 21-4 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 428 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 22-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (406 total runs).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 22 Rockies L 4-3 Johnny Cueto vs Chase Anderson July 23 Rockies W 3-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach July 25 @ Rays L 4-1 Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow July 26 @ Rays W 7-1 Sandy Alcantara vs Zach Eflin July 28 Tigers W 6-5 Braxton Garrett vs Reese Olson July 29 Tigers - Johnny Cueto vs Beau Brieske July 30 Tigers - Jesús Luzardo vs Tarik Skubal July 31 Phillies - Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker August 1 Phillies - Sandy Alcantara vs Ranger Suárez August 2 Phillies - Braxton Garrett vs Zack Wheeler August 3 Phillies - Johnny Cueto vs Aaron Nola

Tigers Schedule