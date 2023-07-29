Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) and Cincinnati Reds (57-48) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have won in 36, or 48.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (509 total).

The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule