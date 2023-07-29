Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 509 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .331.

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.430 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Luke Weaver (2-2) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Weaver has made eight starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson - 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon

