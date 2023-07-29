TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with two RBI) against the Dodgers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .281 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 77th in slugging.

In 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).

He has homered in seven games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .269 AVG .293 .335 OBP .366 .469 SLG .388 16 XBH 10 5 HR 2 22 RBI 13 34/13 K/BB 25/13 7 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings