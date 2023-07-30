Switzerland vs. New Zealand: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 30
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 AM ET in Dunedin, New Zealand, Switzerland meets New Zealand in these teams' last group-stage match at the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The matchup featuring Switzerland and New Zealand will be airing on FOX US,Fox Sports 2.
How to Watch Switzerland vs. New Zealand
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 2
- Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
- Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium
Switzerland Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Philippines
|July 21
|W 2-0
|Away
|Norway
|July 25
|D 0-0
|Home
|New Zealand
|July 30
|-
|Home
Switzerland's Recent Performance
- Switzerland finished level in its last matchup, 0-0, versus Norway on July 25. outshot Switzerland by a margin of nine to seven.
- Switzerland failed to score, with Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic leading the way with one shot, in the match.
- Through two Women's World Cup matches for Switzerland, Ramona Bachmann has scored one goal.
- So far in two Women's World Cup games, Seraina Piubel has scored one goal.
Switzerland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Gaelle Thalmann #1
- Julia Stierli #2
- Lara Marti #3
- Laura Felber #4
- Noelle Maritz #5
- Geraldine Reuteler #6
- Amira Arfaoui #7
- Nadine Riesen #8
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic #9
- Ramona Bachmann #10
- Coumba Sow #11
- Livia Peng #12
- Lia Walti #13
- Marion Rey #14
- Luana Buhler #15
- Sandrine Mauron #16
- Seraina Piubel #17
- Viola Calligaris #18
- Eseosa Aigbogun #19
- Fabienne Humm #20
- Seraina Friedli #21
- Meriame Terchoun #22
- Alisha Lehmann #23
New Zealand Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Norway
|July 20
|W 1-0
|Home
|Philippines
|July 25
|L 1-0
|Home
|Switzerland
|July 30
|-
|Away
New Zealand's Recent Performance
- In its last outing on July 25, New Zealand suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines, outshooting the Philippines 14 to four.
- New Zealand didn't score a goal against , but Hannah Wilkinson paced the team with four shots.
- Jacqui Hand has has not scored, but does have one assist for New Zealand in Women's World Cup (two games).
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Wilkinson has one goal.
New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Erin Nayler #1
- Ria Percival #2
- Claudia Bunge #3
- C.J. Bott #4
- Michaela Foster #5
- Malia Steinmetz #6
- Ali Riley #7
- Daisy Cleverley #8
- Gabi Rennie #9
- Annalie Longo #10
- Olivia Chance #11
- Betsy Hassett #12
- Rebekah Stott #13
- Katie Bowen #14
- Paige Satchell #15
- Jacqui Hand #16
- Hannah Wilkinson #17
- Grace Jale #18
- Elizabeth Anton #19
- Indiah Paige Riley #20
- Victoria Esson #21
- Milly Clegg #22
- Anna Leat #23
