On Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (6-18) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Seattle Storm (5-19). It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-3.5) 164.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-3.5) 164.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-3.5) 164.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-3.5) 165.5 -170 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Storm have covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 11-8 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Fever's 23 games have hit the over.
  • So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 23 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

