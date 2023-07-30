Sunday's WNBA schedule includes Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever (6-18) playing at home against Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (5-19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The opening tip is at 4:00 PM ET.

Indiana suffered defeat by a final score of 81-68 in its last game against Los Angeles. Leading the way on offense for the Fever was Erica Wheeler, who wound up with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Kristy Wallace posted 13 points and two steals. With Gabby Williams (17 PTS, 50 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle won 83-74 against Chicago. Ezi Magbegor also added 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks to the effort.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Fever vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-160 to win)

Fever (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+135 to win)

Storm (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-3.5)

Fever (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

The Fever's offense, which ranks sixth in the league with 81.4 points per game, has performed better than their second-worst defense (85.7 points allowed per game).

Indiana ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 32.7 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by pulling down 34.8 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Fever are averaging just 18.5 assists per contest (second-worst in league).

Indiana, who is seventh in the league with 13.6 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

The Fever have found it difficult to rack up three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 6.4 treys per game. They rank seventh with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

It's been rough sledding for Indiana in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it is giving up 8.2 threes per game (second-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to opposing teams (second-worst).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever have scored at a higher rate at home than on the road in the 2023 season (81.8 at home versus 81.3 on the road), though they have allowed fewer points in home games than in road games (83.3 opponent points per home game versus 86.9 on the road).

At home, Indiana averages 3.1 more rebounds per game than on the road (36.9 at home, 33.8 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 2.7 more boards in home games than in road games (34.5 at home, 31.8 on the road).

On average, the Fever have more assists at home than they do on the road (18.6 at home, 18.4 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Indiana commit more turnovers at home (14.1 per game) than on the road (13.4). It's also forced more turnovers at home (13 per game) than on the road (12.3).

In 2023 the Fever are averaging 5.4 made three-pointers at home and 6.9 away, while shooting 28.5% from distance at home compared to 34.4% away.

Indiana concedes 1.700000000000001 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.8% in home games compared to 38.5% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.

The Fever have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Indiana has 13 wins in 23 games against the spread this year.

Indiana has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Fever have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.