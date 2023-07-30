The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has gotten a hit in 53 of 86 games this year (61.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 86), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has driven in a run in 38 games this year (44.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .265 AVG .258 .323 OBP .372 .503 SLG .435 18 XBH 10 9 HR 6 31 RBI 30 31/10 K/BB 23/22 7 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings