Mookie Betts and Spencer Steer will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +155. A 10.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -190 +155 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (48%) in those games.

Cincinnati is 5-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of its 105 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 29-23 22-23 35-26 38-37 19-12

