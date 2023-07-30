How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 117 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 318 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 511.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.423 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Ashcraft has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|7/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
