The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 117 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 318 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 14th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 511.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.423 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Ashcraft has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson - 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin

