Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on July 30, 2023
Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .276/.361/.461 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Grove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Grove Stats
- The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- In 10 starts, Grove has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Grove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|4.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 135 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .328/.409/.577 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 107 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.383/.560 on the season.
- Betts takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
