Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (30 of 96), with more than one RBI seven times (7.3%).
- In 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.245
|AVG
|.264
|.326
|OBP
|.345
|.365
|SLG
|.368
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|57/19
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Dodgers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .307 against him.
