The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .269.

Fraley has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 39 games this year (44.8%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (33.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .265 AVG .273 .323 OBP .382 .503 SLG .453 18 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 31 31/10 K/BB 24/22 7 SB 11

Cubs Pitching Rankings