Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cubs Player Props
|How to Watch Reds vs Cubs
|Reds vs Cubs Odds
|Reds vs Cubs Prediction
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .241 with eight doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Maile has an RBI in seven of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|.219
|AVG
|.273
|.265
|OBP
|.333
|.328
|SLG
|.568
|3
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|21/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.