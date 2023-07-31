Monday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (53-52) against the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have come away with 37 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 30-35 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (520 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds Schedule