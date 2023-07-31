The Cincinnati Reds (58-49) visit the Chicago Cubs (53-52) in NL Central action, at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (10-7) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering seven hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.

Abbott is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Abbott will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He is trying to have his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman (10-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.51, a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.202.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

In 22 starts this season, Stroman has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).

