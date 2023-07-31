TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- In 53 of 84 games this year (63.1%) Friedl has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (23 of 84), with more than one RBI eight times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (31 of 84), with two or more runs eight times (9.5%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.269
|AVG
|.295
|.335
|OBP
|.364
|.469
|SLG
|.391
|16
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|15
|34/13
|K/BB
|26/13
|7
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
