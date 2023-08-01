China vs. England: Women’s World Cup Group D Odds, Stats and Live Stream - August 1
In each team's third matchup in Group D play at the 2023 Women's World Cup, England (6 points) and China (3 points) square off on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 AM ET.
China is +658 to win and take all three points, while England is -233 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +334. Sportsbooks have set 2.5 goals as the over/under for this game.
England vs. China Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- England Moneyline: -233
- China Moneyline: +658
England vs. China World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams are scoring 1.5 goals per game between them, 1.0 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 0.5 goals per game, 2.0 fewer than this game's total.
- England has been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.
- England has played as a moneyline favorite of -233 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.
- China lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- China has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +658.
England World Cup Stats
China World Cup Stats
- Wang Shuang has tallied one goal for China in Women's World Cup (two games).
England vs. China Recent Performance
- England was 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 36 goals and conceding seven. This year, its record is 5-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (nine goals scored, four allowed).
- England took on Denmark in its last match and earned a win 1-0. The victorious England side took 11 shots, outshooting by four.
- England got its lone goal from James in that match versus .
- China was 3-2-0 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 1-2-3 against fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).
- On July 28 in its most recent match, China bested Haiti 1-0. China outshot Haiti nine to six.
- Shuang notched the only goal for China (on one shot) in the match.
England Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Mary Earps
|30
|1
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lucy Bronze
|31
|2
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Niamh Charles
|24
|3
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Keira Walsh
|26
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alex Greenwood
|29
|5
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Millie Bright
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Lauren James
|21
|7
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Georgia Stanway
|24
|8
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Rachel Daly
|31
|9
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Ella Toone
|23
|10
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Lauren Hemp
|22
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jordan Nobbs
|30
|12
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Hannah Hampton
|22
|13
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Lotte Wubben-Moy
|24
|14
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Esme Morgan
|22
|15
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Jessica Carter
|25
|16
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Laura Coombs
|32
|17
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Chloe Kelly
|25
|18
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Bethany England
|29
|19
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Katie Zelem
|27
|20
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Ellie Roebuck
|23
|21
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Katie Robinson
|20
|22
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Alessia Russo
|24
|23
|Manchester United WFC (England)
China Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zhu Yu
|26
|1
|-
|Mengwen Li
|28
|2
|-
|Jiaxing Dou
|23
|3
|-
|LinLin Wang
|22
|4
|-
|Wu Haiyan
|30
|5
|-
|Xin Zhang
|31
|6
|-
|Wang Shuang
|28
|7
|-
|Yao Wei
|25
|8
|-
|Mengyu Shen
|21
|9
|-
|Zhang Rui
|34
|10
|-
|Wang Shanshan
|33
|11
|-
|Xu Huan
|24
|12
|-
|Lina Yang
|29
|13
|-
|Lou Jiahui
|32
|14
|-
|Qiaozhu Chen
|23
|15
|-
|Lingwei Yao
|27
|16
|-
|Wu Cheng Shu
|26
|17
|-
|Jiali Tang
|28
|18
|-
|Linyan Zhang
|22
|19
|-
|Yuyi Xiao
|27
|20
|-
|Gu Yasha
|32
|21
|-
|Hongyan Pan
|18
|22
|-
|Chen Gao
|31
|23
|-
