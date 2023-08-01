Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .205.

Votto has had a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (24.2%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 39.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .127 AVG .281 .294 OBP .339 .364 SLG .596 5 XBH 8 4 HR 5 10 RBI 16 17/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings