Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .205.
- Votto has had a hit in 14 of 33 games this year (42.4%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (24.2%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 39.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.127
|AVG
|.281
|.294
|OBP
|.339
|.364
|SLG
|.596
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|16
|17/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks fourth, 1.122 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 37th.
