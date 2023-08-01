Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 1-for-1 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has 15 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .262.
- Newman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (4.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (31.7%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 63 games (34.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.248
|AVG
|.278
|.289
|OBP
|.348
|.371
|SLG
|.392
|7
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|20/6
|K/BB
|9/10
|5
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2).
