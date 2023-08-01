Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who gets the start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Reds games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (49.4%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 14-15, a 48.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 57 of its 107 chances.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 31-23 23-23 36-26 40-37 19-12

